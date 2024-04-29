Forty-day Ceasefire Offered To Hamas: UK Foreign Secretary
Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2024 | 08:19 PM
Hamas has been offered a 40-day ceasefire and the release of "potentially thousands" of Palestinian prisoners in return for freeing Israeli hostages, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said Monday
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Hamas has been offered a 40-day ceasefire and the release of "potentially thousands" of Palestinian prisoners in return for freeing Israeli hostages, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said Monday.
The Palestinian militant group has been given "a very generous offer of sustained 40 days ceasefire, the release of potentially thousands of Palestinian prisoners, in return for the release of these hostages", Cameron told a World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh.
A Hamas delegation is due in Egypt on Monday, where it is expected to respond to the latest proposal for a truce in Gaza and a release of hostages after almost seven months of war.
"I hope Hamas do take this deal and frankly, all the pressure in the world and all the eyes of the world should be on them today saying take that deal," Cameron said, adding the proposal would lead to a "stop in the fighting that we all want to see so badly".
Egypt, Qatar and the United States have been trying to mediate an agreement between Israel and Hamas for months, but a flurry of diplomacy in recent days appeared to suggest a new push towards halting hostilities.
The UK foreign minister said that for a "political horizon for a two-state solution", with an independent Palestine co-existing with Israel, the "people responsible for October 7, the Hamas leadership, would have to leave Gaza and you've got to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure in Gaza".
"You've got to see a political future for the Palestinian people, but you've also crucially got to see security for Israel and those two things have to go together," he added.
Recent Stories
Continuing tight monetary stance SBP maintains policy rate at 22%
BankIslami achieves remarkable financial results of Rs 6.3 Billion
FM Dar meets Saudi Energy Minister
Six new private member bills introduced in Senate
Three Sindh Ministers visit ancestral Bhutto family graveyard
ECP to hear PTI intra-party election case on Tuesday
WSSP warns defaulters; pay arrears or face disconnection
Commissioner orders to vacate abandoned buildings on priority basis
Al-Shifa's "Light House" rehabilitated 65,000 patients in 15 years
1.8mln children to be vaccinated during anti-polio campaign in Karachi: Mayor Ka ..
IESCO recovers Rs 2827.06 mln from 111,046 defaulters so far
Mirpurkhas police bust marijuana smuggling ring targeting youth
More Stories From World
-
IsDB, Arab Coordination Group, SFD join Global Partnership to raise $500 million for education initi ..23 minutes ago
-
China strongly condemns perpetrators of atrocity in Gaza1 hour ago
-
Scotland's first minister Yousaf quits after a year1 hour ago
-
ADF presents aquaculture investment opportunities at Barcelona Seafood Expo1 hour ago
-
Madinah Governor receives Indonesian Ambassador2 hours ago
-
Dozens killed as dam bursts in flood-hit Kenya2 hours ago
-
NATO chief says 'not too late' for Ukraine to win war2 hours ago
-
Bayern ready for 'extraordinary' Bellingham, says Tuchel2 hours ago
-
US, Egypt 'hopeful' of Gaza truce as envoys meet in Cairo1 hour ago
-
Pakistan looks forward to learning from China's experience in governance, development: Kasuri2 hours ago
-
Spain PM Sanchez walks back from resignation threat2 hours ago
-
EU says Apple iPad operating system to face stricter rules3 hours ago