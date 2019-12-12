UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foul Smell Interrupts Georgia Parliament Session

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 08:27 PM

Foul smell interrupts Georgia parliament session

A strong odour of faeces disrupted a key vote in Georgian parliament Thursday after opposition MPs splattered the plenary chamber with an unidentified substance

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :A strong odour of faeces disrupted a key vote in Georgian parliament Thursday after opposition MPs splattered the plenary chamber with an unidentified substance.

Georgia's parliament speaker Archil Talakvadze, in televised remarks, accused the opposition of making a "chemical attack on the legislature", adding that the plenary session had been interrupted as a result.

Forensic experts in medical masks took samples of the air in the plenary hall, footage on national television showed. The session resumed afterwards, boycotted by the opposition.

Georgian parliament was Thursday set to vote for the appointment of 14 Supreme Court judges whom the opposition had denounced as "stooges" of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

Over the past few weeks opposition supporters have staged a series of mass rallies in Tbilisi after the ruling party voted down an electoral reform bill in mid-November.

In power since 2012, Georgian Dream has seen its popularity plummet amid widespread discontent over economic stagnation and perceived backsliding on its commitment to democracy.

Related Topics

Attack Supreme Court Parliament Democracy Vote Tbilisi Chamber TV Opposition

Recent Stories

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Niger

42 minutes ago

CNS Message On The Occasion Of Maritime Security W ..

50 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Inaugurates Maritime Centre Of Excel ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Touches down in Mexico City

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Kenya President on Indepe ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler gifts two rare manuscripts

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.