Founder of Blackwater Violated UN Arms Embargo on Libya in 2019 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) Founder of US private military company Blackwater Erik Prince violated the UN arms embargo on Libya in 2019, by delivering weapons to Libyan National Army's Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar when he attempted to overthrow the UN-backed Government of National Accord headed by Fayez al-Sarraj, The New York Times reported on Saturday, citing a confidential UN report.

According to the news outlet, the report states that Prince deployed mercenaries armed with modern weapons, vehicles and aircrafts to eastern Libya in 2019 to support Haftar's attempt to capture the capital of Tripoli. The UN document estimated that the operation, conducted by Prince, was $80 million worth.

The newspaper stressed that the accusations against Prince over his alleged violation of the arms embargo might result in the UN sanctions imposed on the businessman.

Libya has been split between two rival administrations since its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and murdered back in 2011. In February 2011, the UN Security Council imposed an arms embargo on Libya.

The western part of the country is controlled by the UN-backed Government of National Accord headed by Fayez al-Sarraj, while the eastern one by Libyan National Army's Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar. In 2019, Haftar made an unsuccessful attempt to seize control over the capital of Tripoli that resulted in the agreement between the parties on the ceasefire in the country.

The private military company Blackwater, founded in 1997, was later sold and rebranded as Academi.