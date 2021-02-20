UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Founder Of Blackwater Violated UN Arms Embargo On Libya In 2019 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 01:03 PM

Founder of Blackwater Violated UN Arms Embargo on Libya in 2019 - Reports

Founder of US private military company Blackwater Erik Prince violated the UN arms embargo on Libya in 2019, by delivering weapons to Libyan National Army's Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar when he attempted to overthrow the UN-backed Government of National Accord headed by Fayez al-Sarraj, The New York Times reported on Saturday, citing a confidential UN report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) Founder of US private military company Blackwater Erik Prince violated the UN arms embargo on Libya in 2019, by delivering weapons to Libyan National Army's Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar when he attempted to overthrow the UN-backed Government of National Accord headed by Fayez al-Sarraj, The New York Times reported on Saturday, citing a confidential UN report.

According to the news outlet, the report states that Prince deployed mercenaries armed with modern weapons, vehicles and aircrafts to eastern Libya in 2019 to support Haftar's attempt to capture the capital of Tripoli. The UN document estimated that the operation, conducted by Prince, was $80 million worth.

The newspaper stressed that the accusations against Prince over his alleged violation of the arms embargo might result in the UN sanctions imposed on the businessman.

Libya has been split between two rival administrations since its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and murdered back in 2011. In February 2011, the UN Security Council imposed an arms embargo on Libya.

The western part of the country is controlled by the UN-backed Government of National Accord headed by Fayez al-Sarraj, while the eastern one by Libyan National Army's Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar. In 2019, Haftar made an unsuccessful attempt to seize control over the capital of Tripoli that resulted in the agreement between the parties on the ceasefire in the country.

The private military company Blackwater, founded in 1997, was later sold and rebranded as Academi.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Company Vehicles Split Tripoli New York Libya February 2019 Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

MNA Maulana Salahuddin Ayubi marries 14-year old C ..

2 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather forecast for city

10 minutes ago

UN chief calls for climate action; hails US return ..

10 minutes ago

Senate chairman announces panel of presiding offic ..

10 minutes ago

Daska firing incident proves PML- N believes in p ..

10 minutes ago

Indian police arrest six youth in IIOJK

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.