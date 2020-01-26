UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Explosions Hit India's Assam During Republic Day Celebrations - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 05:30 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) Four blasts took place in eastern India's state of Assam on Sunday during the Republic Day festivities, the Indian NDTV news broadcaster reported.

According to the media outlet, citing local police, all four explosions occurred between 8.15 a.m. and 8.25 a.m. (02:45-02:55 GMT), with one of them only 100 meters (328 feet) from a police station. The security cameras recorded two young men on a motorcycle throwing a grenade and escaping. No injuries were reported.

"Strongly condemn the bomb blasts in a few places of Assam. This cowardly attempt to create terror on a sacred day only exhibits the frustration of the terror groups after their total rejection by the people.

Our Govt will take the sternest action to bring the culprits to book," Assam's chief minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, wrote on Twitter.

According to the preliminary data, the attack was carried out by the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA), one of the most notorious separatist groups operating in the state.

ULFA seeks to establish the sovereign Assam state and fights against India's authorities, perpetrating terrorist attacks and assassinations of officials.

On Sunday, India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day, which is observed ever since 1950 when the country's constitution came into force.

