Four Killed In Russian Strikes On Kharkiv: Governor
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Russian strikes on the eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv killed four people, the regional governor said Thursday, in the latest aerial bombardment on the war-battered hub.
The surrounding region of Kharkiv has become the latest flashpoint of the war after Russian forces launched a surprise ground offensive in the border territory this month forcing the evacuation of thousands of residents.
"According to preliminary data, four people were killed in the strike on Kharkiv. The location of two more people is being established. Russian army struck at least 15 times," Governor Oleg Synegubov said in a post on Telegram.
Mayor Igor Terekhov said earlier that another six people were injured.
Kharkiv, which is the second-largest city in Ukraine and lies just dozens of kilometres from the border with Russia, has been under persistent shelling since Moscow's forces invaded in February 2022.
They have in recent weeks made their biggest territorial gains in the war-battered east of the last 18 months as Ukraine waits for desperately needed US and European weapon supplies.
The advances in Kharkiv have forced nearly 11,000 people to flee their homes since Moscow launched its ground assault on May 10, regional officials said Thursday.
Russian authorities meanwhile said that Ukrainian attacks on the border region of Belgorod and in the occupied Ukrainian region of Donetsk left two dead.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said his army launched the offensive in Kharkiv to create a buffer zone that would protect Russian border villages from Ukrainian attacks.
bur-jbr/jc/yad
Recent Stories
‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’
Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount
PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors
Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit
DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects
Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials
Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..
Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Iranian envoy
More Stories From World
-
Palestinian films 'more important than ever', directors say in Cannes15 minutes ago
-
Norway says will close border to Russia tourists15 minutes ago
-
Pakistani Hujjaj’s “Advanced Caravans” get high-tech escort from Madinah to Makkah35 minutes ago
-
UK parties sharpen knives as general election looms35 minutes ago
-
S. Korea, Japan, China to hold first trilateral summit since 201955 minutes ago
-
Djokovic celebrates 37th birthday with 1,100th win1 hour ago
-
UK parties hit campaign trail as general election looms1 hour ago
-
Top UN court says to rule Friday on S.Africa Gaza ceasefire bid1 hour ago
-
Pakistan, US.working to promote mutually beneficial ties: Masood Khan1 hour ago
-
Nepali smashes women's record for fastest ascent of Everest1 hour ago
-
At mercy of cartels, thousands of Mexicans seek refuge in US1 hour ago
-
IMF warns France to cut debt, sees higher deficit1 hour ago