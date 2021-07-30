(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The French Foreign Ministry on Friday conveyed Paris' readiness to leverage Lebanese political leaders for a speedy formation of a new government

"The urgent formation of a government capable of embarking on the reforms required by the situation ... remains a priority [in Lebanon]. France calls on all Lebanese leaders to act in this direction and in the interests of common interests as actively as possible. Together with its European and international partners, [France] is ready to increase pressure on Lebanese political leaders in order to achieve this," a ministry spokesperson told a briefing.

An international conference on Lebanon would be held on August 4 at the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron, the diplomat added.

Since 2019, Lebanon has been suffering from a deep economic crisis. The national Currency has lost over 80% of its value, while the population is facing a shortage of fuel and other essentials.

The economic collapse is being accompanied by the political crisis, as the country has had no stable government since January 2020, when Saad Hariri, who was the prime minister since 2016, left his post. He was appointed as the prime minister-designate again in October 2020, following the resignation of Hassan Diab, who quit over the Beirut port blast, and Mustapha Adib, who failed to form a government. Hariri claimed that he would manage to find a compromise between all blocs and parties, but failed.

France offered its former protectorate assistance in overcoming the crisis, but Lebanese political forces have still not reached a consensus on the composition of a new cabinet. In late April, Paris sanctioned several Lebanese officials with entry bans and asset freezes over alleged corruption and hampering the political process.