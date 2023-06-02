UrduPoint.com

France Ready To Start Implementing Mechanism For Training Ukrainian Pilots - Macron

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2023 | 09:20 AM

France Ready to Start Implementing Mechanism for Training Ukrainian Pilots - Macron

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) France is ready to begin the implementation of a mechanism for training Ukrainian pilots, French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday.

Macron said he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier on Thursday and confirmed France's intention to continue supporting Ukraine, "particularly in terms of arms supply" and strengthening the country's air defenses.

"We also confirmed that we were ready to start implementing a mechanism to begin training Ukrainian fighter pilots in accordance with the needs of the Ukrainian air force," Macron told a press conference on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Chisinau.

The president added that "the defense ministers were instructed to prepare the necessary formalities and a mechanism for training pilots and mechanics" during talks with the United States and other allies.

Zelenskyy said on Telegram that the sides were ready "to create framework conditions for the start of training of Ukrainian fighter pilots," adding that the defense ministries were instructed to jointly develop a formal decision on the specific scope and mechanism for pilot training, which would be adopted at the next meeting at Ramstein Air Base.

In mid-May, Macron said France could start training Ukrainian pilots "right now" but did not confirm that France was ready to supply Ukraine with military aircraft.

