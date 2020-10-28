UrduPoint.com
France Takes Note of Putin's Proposals on INF, Expects Further Details - Ministry

France has taken into account the proposals made by Russian President Vladimir Putin to deescalate tensions in Europe after termination of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), and expects more data on the matter from Moscow, French Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday

Earlier this week, Kremlin reaffirmed Russia's commitment to the moratorium on deployment of intermediate- and short-range missile provided there are no US missiles in the same areas in the wake of new threats to European security. Putin also said that Russia is ready to continue to refrain from deploying 9M729 missiles in European Russia, given NATO adopts reciprocal measures.

"In this regard, we take note of the proposal mentioned by Russia on this crucial issue, on which an in-depth dialogue should be maintained. We continue to expect detailed information on this proposal from the Russian side," the foreign office said.

The 1987 INF Treaty between the US and Russia (initially the Soviet Union) obligated both sides to get rid of all nuclear and conventional ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of 500 to 5,500 kilometers (310 to 3,417 miles) to ensure nuclear safety in Europe.�

In 2019, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the agreement despite repeated calls from Moscow and the international community, including France, to renegotiate the matter.

The ministry also urged Us and Russia to agree upon extending the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) after February 2021. The nuclear arms reduction deal, signed by� US and Russia in 2919 and ratified in 2011, is due to expire on February 5, 2021. It is aimed at halving the number of strategic nuclear missile launchers

