France, UK, Germany to Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal at UN General Assembly - French Minister

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) France, the United Kingdom and Germany plan to discuss the situation around the Iranian nuclear deal at the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Sunday.

"We expect that Iran will return to full compliance with the deal, as weakening of the agreement will only increase the risk of conflicts. President Emmanuel Macron will hold a discussion with Germany and the United Kingdom on all these issues," Le Drian said at a press conference.

The French foreign minister added that the possibility of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, was not a key issue, noting that the priority was whether the parties could return to de-escalation.

The United States has imposed a series of economic and individual sanctions on Iran after leaving the nuclear agreement in 2018. Trump said he wanted to renegotiate what he called a horrible one-sided deal.

The 74th session of the UNGA General Debate will kick off on September 24. During the high-level week, world leaders will have an opportunity to discuss global and other issues.