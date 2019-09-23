UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France, UK, Germany To Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal At UN General Assembly - French Minister

Faizan Hashmi 17 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 03:00 AM

France, UK, Germany to Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal at UN General Assembly - French Minister

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) France, the United Kingdom and Germany plan to discuss the situation around the Iranian nuclear deal at the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Sunday.

"We expect that Iran will return to full compliance with the deal, as weakening of the agreement will only increase the risk of conflicts. President Emmanuel Macron will hold a discussion with Germany and the United Kingdom on all these issues," Le Drian said at a press conference.

The French foreign minister added that the possibility of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, was not a key issue, noting that the priority was whether the parties could return to de-escalation.

The United States has imposed a series of economic and individual sanctions on Iran after leaving the nuclear agreement in 2018. Trump said he wanted to renegotiate what he called a horrible one-sided deal. 

The 74th session of the UNGA General Debate will kick off on September 24. During the high-level week, world leaders will have an opportunity to discuss global and other issues.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Iran Nuclear France Trump Germany New York United Kingdom United States September Sunday 2018 All Agreement

Recent Stories

Court to indict Mehtab Abbasi on Oct 1

17 seconds ago

PTI organizes public dialogue on law and order

19 seconds ago

Academia, govt should work together for hygiene be ..

21 seconds ago

Reference against Gillani adjourned till Oct 9

22 seconds ago

Punjab Golf Champion Title 2019 for Matloob Ahmed

24 seconds ago

Fed Minister, other PTI leaders calls on Sindh Gov ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.