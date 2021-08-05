France Working on Health Pass for Vaccinated Tourists From Non-EU States

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) France is working on a mechanism that will enable vaccinated tourists from non-EU countries to obtain a COVID-19 heath pass, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, the state minister for tourism, said on Thursday.

"Our goal is that starting from August 9, [non-EU] tourists who are on the territory of our country could receive health passes, using the same model as French people who are outside France. We will launch a mechanism that will meet such requirements," Lemoyne said as broadcast by France Inter.

Earlier in July, President Emmanuel Macron announced a number of new restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, including the mandatory use of health passes ” indicating either immunity against COVID-19 or a negative PCR test ” in bars, restaurants, airplanes and long-distance trains starting August.