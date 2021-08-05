(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Marine Le Pen, the leader of France's right-wing National Rally party, said on Thursday that the so-called health passes to cafes, restaurants and shopping malls restrict the freedom of movement of French people in their own country.

Earlier in the day, the Constitutional Council approved the extended health pass indicating either immunity against COVID-19 or a negative PCR test ” in bars, restaurants, airplanes and long-distance trains starting August 9.

"Very quick to censor any firm measure against legal and illegal migrants, the Constitutional Council finds no fault with a law which hinders the freedom of movement of the French, in their own country, on the basis of vaccination.

Total hypocrisy," Le Pen tweeted.

The new law on compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for certain professions and the extension of the health pass to bars, restaurants, leisure and cultural venues was announced by President Emmanuel Macron on July 12. Soon it was approved by lawmakers despite thousands of people demonstrating against the legislation.

Health passes have been required since July 21 for museums, theaters, movies, festivals, amusement parks, and all public events attended by more than fifty people.