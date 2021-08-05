UrduPoint.com

France's Le Pen Says COVID-19 Health Passes Infringe Upon Citizens' Freedom Of Movement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 11:20 PM

France's Le Pen Says COVID-19 Health Passes Infringe Upon Citizens' Freedom of Movement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Marine Le Pen, the leader of France's right-wing National Rally party, said on Thursday that the so-called health passes to cafes, restaurants and shopping malls restrict the freedom of movement of French people in their own country.

Earlier in the day, the Constitutional Council approved the extended health pass indicating either immunity against COVID-19 or a negative PCR test ” in bars, restaurants, airplanes and long-distance trains starting August 9.

"Very quick to censor any firm measure against legal and illegal migrants, the Constitutional Council finds no fault with a law which hinders the freedom of movement of the French, in their own country, on the basis of vaccination.

Total hypocrisy," Le Pen tweeted.

The new law on compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for certain professions and the extension of the health pass to bars, restaurants, leisure and cultural venues was announced by President Emmanuel Macron on July 12. Soon it was approved by lawmakers despite thousands of people demonstrating against the legislation.

Health passes have been required since July 21 for museums, theaters, movies, festivals, amusement parks, and all public events attended by more than fifty people.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Immunity France July August All

Recent Stories

Main stream print media publishes supplements to e ..

Main stream print media publishes supplements to express solidarity with Kashimi ..

26 minutes ago
 UN Looks Froward to Working With Iran's Raisi on S ..

UN Looks Froward to Working With Iran's Raisi on Shared Interests - Spokesman

26 minutes ago
 Federal capital reports 441 new COVID-19 cases

Federal capital reports 441 new COVID-19 cases

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan pursuing aggressive economic diplomacy to ..

Pakistan pursuing aggressive economic diplomacy to explore new markets: Ambassad ..

26 minutes ago
 Utilizing modern technology to eradicate crimes st ..

Utilizing modern technology to eradicate crimes stresses

34 minutes ago
 Trudeau Says 'Hopeful' Border Staff Strike Can be ..

Trudeau Says 'Hopeful' Border Staff Strike Can be Settled at Bargaining Table

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.