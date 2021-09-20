UrduPoint.com

French Diplomat Says 'Unthinkable' To Go Ahead With EU-Australia Trade Talks Due To AUKUS

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 10:40 AM

French Diplomat Says 'Unthinkable' to Go Ahead With EU-Australia Trade Talks Due to AUKUS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) The trade negotiations between the European Union and Australia are at risk of collapsing over lack of trust after Canberra ditched a multibillion defense contract with France, Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune told Politico.

Last week, Paris recalled its ambassador from Canberra and Washington, after Australia chose to quit a $66 billion submarine contract with France to instead obtain nuclear-powered submarines within a new trilateral partnership with the United Kingdom and the United States, AUKUS. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian described Australia's withdrawing from the contract as a "stab in the back."

"Keeping one's word is the condition of trust between democracies and between allies," Beaune said, adding that "it is unthinkable to move forward on trade negotiations as if nothing had happened with a country in which we no longer trust.

"

While the European Commission formally has exclusive powers to conduct trade negotiations on behalf of the 27 member states, in practice, it would be impossible for Brussels to go ahead with the talks in the face of France's outspoken opposition, the news outlet said, noting that some more free-trading member states, such as Sweden or the Netherlands, will hardly go down well with Paris' criticism.

The chair of the European Parliament's international trade committee, Bernd Lange, in turn, told Politico that the trade agreement was "in trouble" not only because of France's opposition but because the bloc's "willingness to compromise ... has now certainly decreased."

Related Topics

Australia Washington Parliament France European Union Canberra Brussels Paris United Kingdom United States Sweden Netherlands From Agreement Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 228.62 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 228.62 million

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th September 2021

3 hours ago
 Bahrain categorically rejects European Parliament& ..

Bahrain categorically rejects European Parliament&#039;s resolution on UAE as &# ..

9 hours ago
 Education cornerstone of UAE’s journey toward ex ..

Education cornerstone of UAE’s journey toward excellence in next 50 years: Nah ..

12 hours ago
 UAE achieves 62% hotel occupancy rate in H1 2021 o ..

UAE achieves 62% hotel occupancy rate in H1 2021 outperforming 10 other major gl ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.