French Diplomat Says 'Unthinkable' to Go Ahead With EU-Australia Trade Talks Due to AUKUS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) The trade negotiations between the European Union and Australia are at risk of collapsing over lack of trust after Canberra ditched a multibillion defense contract with France, Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune told Politico.

Last week, Paris recalled its ambassador from Canberra and Washington, after Australia chose to quit a $66 billion submarine contract with France to instead obtain nuclear-powered submarines within a new trilateral partnership with the United Kingdom and the United States, AUKUS. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian described Australia's withdrawing from the contract as a "stab in the back."

"Keeping one's word is the condition of trust between democracies and between allies," Beaune said, adding that "it is unthinkable to move forward on trade negotiations as if nothing had happened with a country in which we no longer trust.

While the European Commission formally has exclusive powers to conduct trade negotiations on behalf of the 27 member states, in practice, it would be impossible for Brussels to go ahead with the talks in the face of France's outspoken opposition, the news outlet said, noting that some more free-trading member states, such as Sweden or the Netherlands, will hardly go down well with Paris' criticism.

The chair of the European Parliament's international trade committee, Bernd Lange, in turn, told Politico that the trade agreement was "in trouble" not only because of France's opposition but because the bloc's "willingness to compromise ... has now certainly decreased."