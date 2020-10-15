UrduPoint.com
French Foreign Minister To Discuss Libya, Sahel With Algerian Top Government Officials

Thu 15th October 2020 | 08:35 PM

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will travel to Algeria on Thursday to discuss security challenges in the African region of Sahel and the Libyan crisis with the nation's senior officials, the French Foreign office said on Thursday

Earlier in the day, Le Drian received his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau and top German diplomat Heiko Maas in Paris in the framework of the Weimar triangle forum for discussion and cooperation between three states. According to the ministry, the official visit of the minister to Algeria will last until Friday.

"Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, is going to Algeria today. He will be received by the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the Prime Minister, Abdelaziz Djerad, and he will meet with his counterpart, Sabri Boukadoum. Together, they will address regional issues, and in particular the situation in Libya and Sahel," the statement read.

According to the ministry, Le Drian will reiterate France's commitment to making sure Algeria and surrounding countries are involved in international initiatives to curb the crisis in Libya, which has been torn by military conflict. He will also underscore Paris' support to transition to civilian rule in the Western African nation of Mali, which has been plunged into a security crisis linked to an Islamic insurgency in its north since 2011.

In addition, Le Drian will discuss with Algerian authorities the implementation of the so-called Algiers Peace Agreement concluded in 2015 in the Algerian capital of Algiers between the Malian government and a coalition of rebel groups fighting for the independence of northern Mali. So far, the Algiers accord, designed to restore peace in the country, has not prevented the resumption of low-level fighting.

