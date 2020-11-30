UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Foreign Ministry Expresses Concern Over Assassination Of Iranian Nuclear Physicist

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 10:54 PM

French Foreign Ministry Expresses Concern Over Assassination of Iranian Nuclear Physicist

The French Foreign Ministry on Monday expressed concerns over the assassination of top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The French Foreign Ministry on Monday expressed concerns over the assassination of top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

"We learned with concern about the attack that killed Mr. Fakhrizadeh. We are closely following the consequences [of the attack] in Iran and in the region in the context of regional tensions," a spokesperson for the ministry told reporters, adding that Paris called for restraint in order to avoid any further escalation of tensions.

On Friday, Fakhrizadeh, the head of the Iranian Defense Ministry's innovation center, was killed in an attack near the northern Iranian town of Absard.

According to media reports, the scientist was killed by a remote-controlled machine gun after he got out of his armored car.

The assassination came two days before the 10th anniversary of the death of another Iranian nuclear physicist, Majid Shahriari. Tehran said there were signs of Israel's involvement. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office told Sputnik that it would not comment on the Iranian statements regarding the alleged Israeli engagement in Fakhrizadeh's assassination.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Israel Iran Nuclear Car Paris Tehran Media Top

Recent Stories

Covid-19 surge in Brazil 'very, very worrisome': W ..

1 minute ago

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan calls on Chief Minister Pu ..

1 minute ago

NATO to Discuss Security in Black Sea Region With ..

1 minute ago

European rights court OKs climate lawsuit against ..

1 minute ago

Georgia to Certify Final Vote Recount After Comple ..

4 minutes ago

OSCE Chair Received No Proposals to Replace Peacek ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.