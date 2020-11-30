French Foreign Ministry Expresses Concern Over Assassination of Iranian Nuclear Physicist

The French Foreign Ministry on Monday expressed concerns over the assassination of top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The French Foreign Ministry on Monday expressed concerns over the assassination of top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

"We learned with concern about the attack that killed Mr. Fakhrizadeh. We are closely following the consequences [of the attack] in Iran and in the region in the context of regional tensions," a spokesperson for the ministry told reporters, adding that Paris called for restraint in order to avoid any further escalation of tensions.

On Friday, Fakhrizadeh, the head of the Iranian Defense Ministry's innovation center, was killed in an attack near the northern Iranian town of Absard.

According to media reports, the scientist was killed by a remote-controlled machine gun after he got out of his armored car.

The assassination came two days before the 10th anniversary of the death of another Iranian nuclear physicist, Majid Shahriari. Tehran said there were signs of Israel's involvement. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office told Sputnik that it would not comment on the Iranian statements regarding the alleged Israeli engagement in Fakhrizadeh's assassination.