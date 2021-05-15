UrduPoint.com
French Police Use Tear Gas Against Pro-Palestinian Protesters In Paris

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 08:30 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) The police deployed tear gas and water cannons against protesters gathered in support of Palestine in Paris on Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Reinforced units were stationed near the location where the rally is being held, the police blocked off several streets and six subway stations in the vicinity.

The city police chief did not authorize the demonstration at the request of French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who noted that serious public safety violations had been registered during similar rallies in 2014.

The minister said that the local authorities were instructed to be vigilant and tough.

The conflict between Israel and Palestine continues to escalate as the sides exchange fire over the Gaza Strip border. About 2,000 rockets have been launched toward Israel since the start of the confrontation. In retaliation, the Israel Defense Forces carried out hundreds of strikes at the enclave. The hostilities resulted in 139 Palestinians dead, over 1,000 injured, while the Israeli side reported eight casualties so far.

