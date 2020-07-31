UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Sanofi, UK's GSK Win US Funding For COVID-19 Vaccine

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 09:51 PM

French Sanofi, UK's GSK Win US Funding for COVID-19 Vaccine

The US government's Operation Warp Speed partnership has chosen the vaccine candidate developed jointly by France's Sanofi and UK's GSK pharmaceutical companies as the subject to funding the production and delivery of 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the US, Sanofi announced on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The US government's Operation Warp Speed partnership has chosen the vaccine candidate developed jointly by France's Sanofi and UK's GSK pharmaceutical companies as the subject to funding the production and delivery of 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the US, Sanofi announced on Friday.

Operation Warp Speed is the US state program that aims to accelerate the development and distribution of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines.

"Sanofi and GSK today announce a collaborative effort with the U.S. government to accelerate the development and manufacturing of a COVID-19 recombinant protein-based vaccine," the statement published by Sanofi read.

According to the statement, the project will receive an up to $2.1 billion package from the US authorities, the majority of which will go to Sanofi.

The US government funding is aimed at the further development of the vaccine, including clinical trials and an initial supply of 100 million doses of the potential vaccine. As part of its Operation Warp Speed program, the US gets to receive an additional delivery of 500 million doses longer term.

The Sanofi-GSK vaccine is a combined product of the recombinant protein-based technology used by Sanofi for an influenza vaccine, and GSK's established pandemic adjuvant technology.

The statement also said that the companies were carrying out discussions with the European Commission and other governments and global health organizations so that the potential vaccine would be available globally.

Earlier this week, the UK government signed a deal for 60 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed under the Sanofi and GSK joint project.

Related Topics

Technology France United Kingdom Influenza From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed honour UAE ..

11 minutes ago

Masood pays tributes to IOJK people for resisting ..

2 hours ago

Lithuania quarantines travellers from France

2 minutes ago

New UK quarantine rules shake up summer travel pla ..

2 minutes ago

COVID claims 11 lives, infects 489 others: Chief M ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Signs Law That Refugees Can Retain Status Af ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.