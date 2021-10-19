From Russia With News

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Today, we will tell you about Russian government's proposals to prevent further growth of the coronavirus incidence, Russians' attitude to the population census, and the most popular date for wedding next year.

INITIATIVES TO CURB CORONAVIRUS

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova proposed appealing to Russian President Vladimir Putin to introduce non-working days from October 30 to November 7, as coronavirus daily cases and deaths keep surging to record high.

According to the deputy prime minister, non-working days could be introduced already from this Saturday in some regions with particularly alarming statistics. Golikova also called for allowing admission to certain facilities only for those able to provide a QR code confirming vaccination or recovery.

"In addition, employers are invited to immediately send unvaccinated staffers aged over 60 years who have not had coronavirus to work from home for at least four weeks, so that these citizens could get vaccinated if they do not have medical contraindications," Golikova told the governmental coronavirus response council.

Unemployed and unvaccinated senior citizens could be ordered to self-isolate, the official added.

Additionally, Golikova asked companies to provide employees with two days off for vaccination.

The majority of Russians (85%) are ready to take part in the All-Russian Population Census, taking place this fall, according to a poll by the Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM), which interviewed 1,600 adult citizens.

A total of 43% will "definitely" take part in the population census, another 42% will "most likely" do it. Five percent of the respondents admitted that most likely they would not take part in the census, and 3% would definitely not. Four percent will make a decision later, and 3% found it difficult to answer.

A total 74% of respondents are aware of this year's census to some extent: 41% knew about it and 33% "heard something" about it.

As many as 43% will wait for interviewers at home, 41% will participate in the census online using the Gosuslugi portal, and only 9% plan to come to a polling site.

Fifty-eight percent of Russians believe that the census is necessary, 31% believe that the census is "rather needed." 5% stated that the census was rather unnecessary, and 2% say they do not need it at all. One percent found it difficult to answer.

22.02.2022 PERFECT DATE FOR WEDDING IN MOSCOW

Approximately 2,500 Moscow couples have already planned a wedding celebration for 2022, the most popular dates, according to the submitted applications, were numbers with a beautiful combination of twos, in particular 22.02.2022, the Russian capital's civil registry told Sputnik.

The registry mentioned that an application for marriage can be submitted no more than a year before the desired date in Moscow, and the newlyweds in the capital are already actively applying for the next year.

"In December, the dates will open for filing an application for the offsite sites of the capital, applications for which can be submitted in any department of the registry office. About 2,500 couples have already applied for marriage registration, of which 30% of newlyweds are planning to get married in February. The leader in terms of submitted applications at the moment is 02.22.22. As of this date, more than 300 applications have been submitted, almost all places are occupied in the Wedding Palaces," the registry said.

The press service of the Moscow Civil Registry Office also said that the most popular month for getting married is February, despite the cold weather.

In addition, the second most popular month for wedding ceremonies is July, as more than 450 couples are already planning to get married in mid-summer. Besides, more than 100 applications have already been submitted on the most popular date of the month - 22.07.2022.

June also made it in the top 3 months for getting married, as more than 400 couples are planning to wed in the first month of summer. In June, 11.06.22 and 04.06.2022 are the most popular dates.