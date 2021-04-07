G20 backs more IMF aid for Covid-hit poor nations

G20 finance ministers and central bankers on Wednesday backed the International Monetary Fund's proposals to boost its reserve offerings by $650 billion to help poor nations hit by coronavirus

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :G20 finance ministers and central bankers on Wednesday backed the International Monetary Fund's proposals to boost its reserve offerings by $650 billion to help poor nations hit by coronavirus.

In a statement, they called on the IMF "to make a comprehensive proposal for a new Special Drawing Rights (SDR) general allocation of $650 billion to meet the longterm global need to supplement reserve assets", adding that such an allocation "would enhance global liquidity and will help the global recovery".