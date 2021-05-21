G20, EU host global health summit on Covid solutions

UrduPoint.com
G20 leaders, the European Union and global institutions gather Friday for a virtual summit on how to recover from the coronavirus pandemic -- and crucially, how to prevent it happening again

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :G20 leaders, the European Union and global institutions gather Friday for a virtual summit on how to recover from the coronavirus pandemic -- and crucially, how to prevent it happening again.

The EU is expected to announce a new initiative to support local manufacturing in Africa as the leaders emphasise the importance of scaling up vaccination efforts, including through the Covax vaccine-sharing programme.

But the final declaration is not expected to endorse the contentious idea of a temporary global waiver on patent protections for coronavirus vaccines.

The leaders will also agree a set of guidelines on how to prevent a repeat of the crisis, from investing in global healthcare systems to better exchange of data and improved surveillance of human and animal diseases, EU and Italian officials said.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, whose country holds the G20 presidency, and EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen are meeting in Rome for the summit while other participants such as Bill Gates will join via video conference.

