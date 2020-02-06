UrduPoint.com
Gas Leak Kills 7 In Northern India - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 01:53 PM

At least seven people, including three children, died following a gas leak in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, media reported Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) At least seven people, including three children, died following a gas leak in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, media reported Thursday.

The victims died of asphyxiation, the India Today news outlet said, adding that the gas leak originated from a carpet factory in the Sitapur region.

Among the dead are two women and three children, the news outlet reported.

