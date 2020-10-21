UrduPoint.com
General Motors Plans $2Bln Transition Of US Auto Plant To Build Luxury Electric Cars

Wed 21st October 2020

General Motors Plans $2Bln Transition of US Auto Plant to Build Luxury Electric Cars

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) US auto manufacturer General Motors (GM) announced a $2 billion investment in its assembly plant in the state of Tennessee to begin making all electric versions of the luxury Cadillac LYRIQ, according to a company press release.

"The all-new Cadillac LYRIQ will be the first EV [electric vehicle] produced at Spring Hill [Tennessee]. Production of the Cadillac XT6 and XT5 will continue at Spring Hill.

The facility will build both traditionally powered Cadillac products and EVs," the release said on Tuesday.

Renovation at Spring Hill "will begin immediately," with the company planning to invest $2 billion on the upgrade, the release said.

GM also announced multiple upgrades at five plants in the state of Michigan, bringing the total amount the company has invested or committed to invest in its US manufacturing sites to more than $29 billion since 2009, the release added.

