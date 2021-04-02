Georgian Police Detain 12 Activists During Opposition Rally in Tbilisi

(@FahadShabbir)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Police in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi detained 12 people on Friday who protested against the governing Georgian Dream party outside its office.

"Police detained 12 people during a protest in front of the ruling party's office," a police statement read.

The rally was called after Georgian Dream said it would hold a party leadership meeting.

The opposition has rejected the results of the recent parliamentary elections, which reaffirmed Georgian Dream's control over the legislature, and called for a new poll. It also demands the release of the United National Movement's chairman Nika Melia.