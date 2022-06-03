UrduPoint.com

German Ambassador Says Putin-Scholz Meeting Unlikely Any Time Soon

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2022 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr told Sputnik on Friday he did not expect Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold an in-person meeting any time soon due to the absence of right conditions for their dialogue.

"I see no evidence that right circumstances for an in-person meeting exist right now," the diplomat said.

The two leaders have spoken by phone several times since Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Berlin has sided with Kiev in the conflict. In late April, it agreed to supply Ukraine with antiaircraft tanks, which indicated a sharp shift in the country's long-standing policy of not sending lethal weapons to conflict zones.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West and its allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia while also ramping up military support for Ukraine.

