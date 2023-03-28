UrduPoint.com

German Armed Forces Help Modernize Uzbek Airport On Border With Afghanistan - Embassy

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2023 | 08:14 PM

The German armed forces, the Bundeswehr, helped to modernize the airport in the Uzbek city of Termiz near the border with Afghanistan, the German Embassy in Uzbekistan said on Tuesday

"The military attache of the German embassy in Tashkent had a look at assembly works on the airport territory that are at their last stage. We are impressed by the progress of modernization of Termiz International Airport and glad that we have been able to make a significant contribution to it," the embassy wrote on Telegram.

Security and surveillance technologies at the airport had been modernized as result of the works, among other things, the German diplomatic mission stated, adding that the Bundeswehr had allocated over 1 billion Euros ($1.08 billion) for that purpose.

The German armed forces used the Termiz airport as a strategic node for air cargo supplied to a NATO-led international coalition in Afghanistan known as the International Security Assistance Force from 2002 to 2015, according to the embassy.

