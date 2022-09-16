UrduPoint.com

German Chancellor Says Russia Will Remain In Opposition To Germany, NATO, EU

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2022 | 11:23 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Russia under President Vladimir Putin will continue to stand in opposition to Germany, NATO and the European Union, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday.

"We should be prepared that for the foreseeable future Putin's Russia will be in the opposition to us, NATO and the European Union, which, by the way, Putin has never recognized as significant political players and always fought against," Scholz said during his speech at a Bundeswehr conference.

Scholz further warned that people should not harbor illusions regarding the current situation when remembering late Mikhail Gorbachev and the "hopes" connected with the end of the Cold War.

Crisis in the relations between Russia and the West has dramatically escalated after Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk on February 24. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up their military support for Kiev.

