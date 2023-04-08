Close
German Climate Activists Plan To Bring Berlin To Standstill Starting Late April

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2023 | 02:00 AM

German Climate Activists Plan to Bring Berlin to Standstill Starting Late April

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) The Last Generation group of German climate activists plans a series of disruptive protests wherein they will glue themselves to roads across Berlin in a bid to "bring the city to a standstill."

The group published a timeline for climate awareness action that begins with a general meeting at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate on April 23.

The goal is to force the German coalition government to set a speed limit on motorways and keep public transport fees at a flat rate of 9 Euros ($9.82) per month as a step toward averting what they call a "climate collapse.

"

"This cannot go on like this ” we will come to Berlin and bring the city to a standstill to force the government to action," the group said.

"We stand in the way of destruction and the government has a choice: either to lock us all away or to start protecting livelihoods," the manifesto read.

Last Generation's climate action Calendar starts with a test of strength from April 20-21 when activists will try to peacefully block the inner city. Major sit-ins will be staged from April 24-28 and from May 1-5 when protesters will "set up as many roadblocks as possible."

