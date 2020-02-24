UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Foreign Minister To Take Part In UN Security Council Meeting On Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 06:57 PM

German Foreign Minister to Take Part in UN Security Council Meeting on Wednesday

German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass will take part in the UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday, where the participants will, in particular, discuss the humanitarian situation in Syria, ministry's spokeswoman Maria Adebahr said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass will take part in the UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday, where the participants will, in particular, discuss the humanitarian situation in Syria, ministry's spokeswoman Maria Adebahr said on Monday.

"The foreign minister will leave for New York the day after tomorrow, on Wednesday to take part in the UN Security Council meeting. The humanitarian situation in Syria will be on the agenda among other issues," Adebahr said at a briefing.

In addition, Maas will discuss with the UN Security Council the results of the meeting of the committee on the implementation of the arrangements reached at the recent conference on the Libyan crisis.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria German New York

Recent Stories

Moeen Ali stops practice after hearing Aazan

6 minutes ago

UAE Space Law details announced to facilitate spac ..

31 minutes ago

Pakistani Constitution guarantor of minorities rig ..

3 minutes ago

AJK kicks off plantation drive under 10 billion tr ..

3 minutes ago

Ali Zafar to come with teaser on new song for PSLV ..

36 minutes ago

US Statements on Possible Agreement With Terrorist ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.