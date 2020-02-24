German Foreign Minister to Take Part in UN Security Council Meeting on Wednesday

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass will take part in the UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday, where the participants will, in particular, discuss the humanitarian situation in Syria, ministry's spokeswoman Maria Adebahr said on Monday.

"The foreign minister will leave for New York the day after tomorrow, on Wednesday to take part in the UN Security Council meeting. The humanitarian situation in Syria will be on the agenda among other issues," Adebahr said at a briefing.

In addition, Maas will discuss with the UN Security Council the results of the meeting of the committee on the implementation of the arrangements reached at the recent conference on the Libyan crisis.