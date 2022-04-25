German Rail Company to Transport Grain Out of Ukraine - Official

The German rail company Deutsche Bahn (DB) plans to transport 20 million tonnes of grain from conflict-torn Ukraine, Michael Theurer, the parliamentary state secretary in the German transport ministry, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) The German rail company Deutsche Bahn (DB) plans to transport 20 million tonnes of grain from conflict-torn Ukraine, Michael Theurer, the parliamentary state secretary in the German transport ministry, said on Monday.

"As the official in charge of rail transport, I am working to ensure the transport of 20 million tonnes of grain to avert global hunger," Theurer told the Handelsblatt.

A DB spokesperson confirmed to the daily that "there are plans concerning this issue.

" DB Cargo, the rail company's freight service, plans to ship 52 containers of wheat and other crops per train out of western Ukraine with the help from Poland, Slovakia, Romania and the Czech Republic.

The trains will take cargo to the Adriatic and the North Sea, from where it will be shipped to Africa, Asia and the middle East. Cargo trains will also be used to send tractors, harvesters and spare parts to Ukraine in time for the harvest season.