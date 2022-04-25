UrduPoint.com

German Rail Company To Transport Grain Out Of Ukraine - Official

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2022 | 11:52 PM

German Rail Company to Transport Grain Out of Ukraine - Official

The German rail company Deutsche Bahn (DB) plans to transport 20 million tonnes of grain from conflict-torn Ukraine, Michael Theurer, the parliamentary state secretary in the German transport ministry, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) The German rail company Deutsche Bahn (DB) plans to transport 20 million tonnes of grain from conflict-torn Ukraine, Michael Theurer, the parliamentary state secretary in the German transport ministry, said on Monday.

"As the official in charge of rail transport, I am working to ensure the transport of 20 million tonnes of grain to avert global hunger," Theurer told the Handelsblatt.

A DB spokesperson confirmed to the daily that "there are plans concerning this issue.

" DB Cargo, the rail company's freight service, plans to ship 52 containers of wheat and other crops per train out of western Ukraine with the help from Poland, Slovakia, Romania and the Czech Republic.

The trains will take cargo to the Adriatic and the North Sea, from where it will be shipped to Africa, Asia and the middle East. Cargo trains will also be used to send tractors, harvesters and spare parts to Ukraine in time for the harvest season.

Related Topics

Africa Ukraine German Company Poland Czech Republic Romania Slovakia Middle East From Wheat Asia Million

Recent Stories

Indian PM's visit to IIOJK attempt to project fals ..

Indian PM's visit to IIOJK attempt to project false normalcy: Shehbaz

2 minutes ago
 Judge Fines Trump $10,000 Per Day for Ignoring Sub ..

Judge Fines Trump $10,000 Per Day for Ignoring Subpoena - New York Attorney Gene ..

2 minutes ago
 Minister for early completion of ongoing housing p ..

Minister for early completion of ongoing housing projects

2 minutes ago
 Biden Congratulates Macron on Re-Election, Ready t ..

Biden Congratulates Macron on Re-Election, Ready to Continue Joint Work - White ..

2 minutes ago
 US Charges 2 Europeans in Plot to Help American Ev ..

US Charges 2 Europeans in Plot to Help American Evade N. Korea Sanctions - Justi ..

7 minutes ago
 Ramazan abounds with opportunities for Muslims say ..

Ramazan abounds with opportunities for Muslims says WUM VC

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.