Germany in Talks With Sweden on IRIS-T Compatible Launchers for Ukraine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) Germany is in talks with Sweden on exports to Ukraine of Swedish-made launchers that are compatible with its IRIS-T surface-to-air missiles, German media reported Friday.

Germany supplied Ukraine with medium-range infrared homing missiles in the fall and is seeking to convince the new Swedish government to give Kiev its armored tracked vehicles, the Spiegel magazine has learned.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck traveled to Stockholm on Thursday to discuss weapons supplies for Ukraine with Swedish Trade Minister Johan Forssell. Germany expects Swedish launchers to increase the range of its air defense missiles.