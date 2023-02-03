UrduPoint.com

Germany In Talks With Sweden On IRIS-T Compatible Launchers For Ukraine - Reports

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2023 | 08:48 PM

Germany in Talks With Sweden on IRIS-T Compatible Launchers for Ukraine - Reports

Germany is in talks with Sweden on exports to Ukraine of Swedish-made launchers that are compatible with its IRIS-T surface-to-air missiles, German media reported Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) Germany is in talks with Sweden on exports to Ukraine of Swedish-made launchers that are compatible with its IRIS-T surface-to-air missiles, German media reported Friday.

Germany supplied Ukraine with medium-range infrared homing missiles in the fall and is seeking to convince the new Swedish government to give Kiev its armored tracked vehicles, the Spiegel magazine has learned.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck traveled to Stockholm on Thursday to discuss weapons supplies for Ukraine with Swedish Trade Minister Johan Forssell. Germany expects Swedish launchers to increase the range of its air defense missiles.

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine German Vehicles Germany Stockholm Kiev Sweden Media Government

Recent Stories

Emirati economic delegation led by Al Sayegh visit ..

Emirati economic delegation led by Al Sayegh visits Mexico to enhance cooperatio ..

4 minutes ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassad ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Cuba

4 minutes ago
 UAE President, Iraqi Prime Minister discuss bilate ..

UAE President, Iraqi Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations

4 minutes ago
 Genetic improvement can enhance milk, meat product ..

Genetic improvement can enhance milk, meat production: Genetic improvement is im ..

5 minutes ago
 Three-day Pakistan Literature Festival to be held ..

Three-day Pakistan Literature Festival to be held on Feb 10: The caretaker Minis ..

5 minutes ago
 China 'regrets' US air intrusion as Blinken visit ..

China 'regrets' US air intrusion as Blinken visit in balance

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.