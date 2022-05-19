UrduPoint.com

Germany School Shooting Injures One, Suspect Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2022 | 04:55 PM

Shots were fired at a secondary school in Germany on Thursday, injuring one person in the northern city of Bremerhaven, police said, adding that they had arrested the suspected gunman

The incident happened at the Lloyd Gymnasium in the centre of Bremerhaven.

The incident happened at the Lloyd Gymnasium in the centre of Bremerhaven.

"The armed person has been arrested and is in police custody," police said in a statement.

The injured person was not a pupil, police said, and has been taken to hospital.

"Students are in their classrooms with their teachers. The police have the situation on the ground under control," the statement added.

School shootings are relatively rare in Germany, a country with some of the strictest gun laws in Europe.

But a recent spate has rattled the population.

Germany's online newspaper Nord24 said the person injured on Thursday was a woman who worked at the school.

Officers raced to the scene after a pupil called the police upon hearing gunfire, according to local media.

Bremerhaven police tweeted that a large deployment was under way in the centre of the port city, and asked residents to avoid the area in the vicinity of the Lloyd secondary school.

