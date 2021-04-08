Germany to Hold Bilateral Negotiations on Sputnik V Supplies With Russia - Spahn

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Germany will hold negotiations with Russia on the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in order to learn when and in what amount it can be supplied, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday.

"The European Commission announced last evening that it would not sign contracts [with Russia] like with other producers, such as BioNTech. In this context, we ...

said we would hold bilateral negotiations, including with Russia. Most importantly, we will discuss when supplies can happen and what amount we can receive," Spahn said on ZDF broadcaster.

Earlier this week, Bavaria signed a memorandum of intent with the Russian Direct Investment Fund on potential Sputnik V deliveries to the region. Under the preliminary contract, Germany's southern state will receive 2.5 million doses of the vaccine once it is approved by the European Union.