UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany To Hold Bilateral Negotiations On Sputnik V Supplies With Russia - Spahn

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 01:30 PM

Germany to Hold Bilateral Negotiations on Sputnik V Supplies With Russia - Spahn

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Germany will hold negotiations with Russia on the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in order to learn when and in what amount it can be supplied, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday.

"The European Commission announced last evening that it would not sign contracts [with Russia] like with other producers, such as BioNTech. In this context, we ...

said we would hold bilateral negotiations, including with Russia. Most importantly, we will discuss when supplies can happen and what amount we can receive," Spahn said on ZDF broadcaster.

Earlier this week, Bavaria signed a memorandum of intent with the Russian Direct Investment Fund on potential Sputnik V deliveries to the region. Under the preliminary contract, Germany's southern state will receive 2.5 million doses of the vaccine once it is approved by the European Union.

Related Topics

Russia European Union Germany Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Punjab govt says Jahangir Tareen is important pill ..

19 minutes ago

China Dismisses Top Official in Ruili for Failing ..

23 minutes ago

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing raises profit outlo ..

24 minutes ago

Russia's Vector Can Update EpiVacCorona Vaccine fo ..

24 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $60.68 a barrel W ..

32 minutes ago

'No shortage of Covid-19 vaccine at centers' : Nau ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.