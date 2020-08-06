UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany To Impose Virus Tests On Risk Zone Arrivals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 05:33 PM

Germany to impose virus tests on risk zone arrivals

Germany will introduce mandatory coronavirus tests for travellers returning from designated risk zones from Saturday, the country's health minister said

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Germany will introduce mandatory coronavirus tests for travellers returning from designated risk zones from Saturday, the country's health minister said.

Having announced the measure last week, minister Jens Spahn said it would take effect from this weekend, as fears grow over rising case numbers blamed on summer holidays and local outbreaks.

"It is already the case that travellers from risk zones are obliged to either go into a two-week quarantine or provide an up-to-date negative test result," he said at a press conference Thursday.

From Saturday, "travellers entering Germany will have to bring a test result with them or be tested on arrival", he added, confirming once again that the tests would be paid for by the government.

Germany's list of "risk zones" currently includes most non-EU countries, as well as certain provinces in Belgium and Spain.

The country's 16 states agreed last month on free tests for all returning travellers, but had stopped short of making the tests mandatory.

Spahn said however that that imposing tests was "the safe option".

"I appreciate that this is an infringement on individual freedom, but I think it is a justifiable one," he said.

Germany has fared relatively well in the coronavirus crisis so far, and pupils began returning to schools in parts of the country this week.

But a recent rise in cases widely attributed to Germans returning from holiday has sparked concern in recent weeks, with Spahn among those urging Germans not to become complacent.

On Thursday, the Robert Koch Institute for public health recorded 1,045 new cases in the previous 24 hours, the highest daily toll since the beginning of May.

Related Topics

Holidays Germany Spain Belgium May All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TrustChip and Pivot win NYUAD&#039;s DeepTech 2020 ..

30 minutes ago

NOC’s Executive Board recommends postponing elec ..

30 minutes ago

Indian TV actor Samir Sharma found dead at residen ..

38 minutes ago

Beirut explosions: Investigative committee to find ..

48 minutes ago

Over 13,700 motorists violated rule on maintaining ..

60 minutes ago

Volunteers Taking Part in COVID-19 Vaccine Trials ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.