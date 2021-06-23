Germany Welcomes Putin-Biden Meeting - Merkel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Germany welcomed the recent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday, adding that channels of communication need to remain open.

"We [Germany and the US], I believe, have found a very unifying basis to not only name the geopolitical challenges in the world but also to coordinate common actions. This applies now to Russia, China, as well as the question of what alliances we can conclude, what are our interests. And we will continue this exchange, of course, also in light of the conversation that took place between US President Biden and the Russian president.

I very much welcome that such a conversation took place," Merkel told reporters.

The chancellor made her statement at a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Berlin.

"I believe that despite all the contradictions in the world, we must constantly keep open channels for dialogue, clearly name our positions and interests, and then look at what are the solutions," Merkel added.