The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

BERLIN -- Germany's COVID-19 cases rose by 569 within one day to 203,368, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Thursday.

The death toll in the country rose by six to stand at 9,101.

MALE -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Maldives has crossed the 3,000 mark, said the country's Health Protection Agency (HPA) Thursday.

Fifty-nine new COVID-19 cases including 44 Maldivian nationals, 14 Bangladeshi nationals, and one Indian were detected by the HPA on Wednesday, raising the country's total count to 3,103.

TEHRAN -- Iran's health minister said that a vaccine for the novel coronavirus developed by the Iranian scientists has "successfully" passed the initial tests, Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday.

Saeed Namaki said Iran has achieved a remarkable success in producing the COVID-19 vaccine.

URUMQI -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region reported 18 new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the regional health commission said Thursday.

The 18 confirmed patients were all in the regional capital Urumqi, according to the commission.

BEIJING -- Finnair resumed passenger flight services between Shanghai and Helsinki on Thursday, linking the eastern Chinese municipality with the capital of Finland, according to the airline.

China continues to play a key role in the airline's strategy and Finnair is looking forward to increasing its service to the Chinese market, according to the airline.

ROME -- The earliest coronavirus strains spreading in Italy's Lombardy region did not come directly from China, according to a new study.

After analyzing more than 300 blood samples of COVID-19 patients from Lombardy between February and April, researchers found that the variant of the virus is observed frequently in European countries, such as the Netherlands, Switzerland and France, but seldom observed in China, said a non-peer-reviewed paper published Monday on medRxiv.

org, a preprint server for health sciences.

WASHINGTON -- People could need multiple vaccine doses to immunize themselves against the coronavirus and deploying a vaccine will require a global effort, microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said on Wednesday.

"None of the vaccines at this point appear like they'll work with a single dose," Gates told CBS Evening News. "That was the hope at the very beginning." NEW DELHI -- The total number of COVID-19 cases surpassed the 1.2 million mark in India, reaching 1,238,635, while the death toll reached 29,861, said the latest data from the Federal health ministry on Thursday.

India's federal health ministry Thursday morning said 1,129 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 45,720 positive cases, were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the numbers of deaths to 29,861 and total cases to 1,238,635.

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 59 more cases of the COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Thursday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 13,938.

The daily caseload stayed around 60 for two straight days due to the continued small cluster infections and imported cases.

The small cluster infections were still found from a real estate company and a church in Seoul and an army unit in Gyeonggi province.

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Brazil on Wednesday saw a record 67,860 new cases of COVID-19 in the past day, bringing its total caseload to 2,227,514.

According to the Health Ministry, the new one-day record by far eclipsed the previous one set on June 16 of 45,241 new cases.