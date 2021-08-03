UrduPoint.com

Global NGOs Urge Croatia To Grow Effectiveness, Independence Of Border Monitoring System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 04:50 PM

Global NGOs Urge Croatia to Grow Effectiveness, Independence of Border Monitoring System

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) A new border monitoring mechanism announced recently by Croatia needs improvement with respect to its mandate, effectiveness, and independence, eight major NGOs said on Tuesday.

"Any border monitoring mechanism should be independent in law and practice and have sufficient resources and a robust mandate to monitor border-related operations anywhere on the territory of a state. It should be capable of ensuring that all documented human rights violations are promptly and thoroughly investigated," the organizations said in a joint press release, released on Tuesday.

According to the Croatian government, talks on the new system are over, but no details have been disclosed. Based on the information collected by the groups, the mandate of the new border monitoring mechanism will be limited to police stations, border crossing points, and detention centers around the border.

However, the vast majority of documented unlawful practices take place outside Croatia's official border crossings, and thus, this would create blind spots and enable violations to continue, according to the release, signed by Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Center for Peace Studies (CMS), Are You Syrious, Danish Refugee Council, International Rescue Committee, Refugee Rights Europe and Save the Children.

It isn't the first time that humanitarian organizations have accused the Balkan country of "unfair" practices in regards to immigration and border crossing. Since 2016, there has been speculation by humanitarian organizations about the collective expulsion of migrants and asylum seekers, and pushbacks (a set of state measures by which refugees and migrants are forced back over a border) at the border between Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Croatian authorities have denied such allegations.

Related Topics

Police Europe Amnesty International Independence Bosnia And Herzegovina Croatia Border 2016 All Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establish ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establishes Sharjah Centre for Voluntar ..

10 minutes ago
 452 POs among 1,127 'criminals' held in July

452 POs among 1,127 'criminals' held in July

1 minute ago
 Half of EU population has been vaccinated: AFP tal ..

Half of EU population has been vaccinated: AFP tally

1 minute ago
 KP Police to observe Yume-e-Shuhada in befitting m ..

KP Police to observe Yume-e-Shuhada in befitting manner

1 minute ago
 Ex-chairman CDA's remand extended

Ex-chairman CDA's remand extended

1 minute ago
 Hong Kong to Ban Unvaccinated Residents Arriving F ..

Hong Kong to Ban Unvaccinated Residents Arriving From Russia Next Week

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.