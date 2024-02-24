Gold Rises As U.S. Dollar Weakens
Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2024 | 12:50 PM
CHICAGO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Friday as the U.S. Dollar weakened.
The most active gold contract for April delivery rose 18.70 U.S. dollars, or 0.92 percent, to close at 2,049.40 Dollars per ounce.
Falling U.S. Treasury yields also supported gold.
The hawkish stance of several Federal Reserve officials this week has entirely priced out the possibility of a rate cut in May.
U.S. gross domestic product report will be released on Wednesday.
Silver for March delivery rose 19.80 cents, or 0.87 percent, to close at 22.982 dollars per ounce. Platinum for April delivery rose 4.10 dollars, or 0.45 percent, to close at 909.60 dollars per ounce.
Recent Stories
Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields
Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024
International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..
Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai
Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pakistan's harmony
PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of justice to people
Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building in Thana Bula Khan
Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA Hyderabad
KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointment as PMS Officers
ISSI hosts roundtable on SCO, Pakistan’s policy priorities, opportunities
More Stories From World
-
Saudi Pavilion at Expo Doha takes visitors on a journey to explore Saudi Arabia's ancient heritage o ..2 minutes ago
-
Fire at residential building kills 15 in China2 minutes ago
-
5.3-magnitude quake hits northwest China's Xinjiang11 minutes ago
-
Hail Lighthouse satellite station celebrates Founding Day12 minutes ago
-
Jazan Border Guards conduct Naval Parade on Founding Day anniversary12 minutes ago
-
Portugal allocates 204 million euros in support for farmers22 minutes ago
-
Global luxury electric vehicle maker upbeat on China's high-end NEV market potential22 minutes ago
-
"Article 20" stays atop China's box office chart22 minutes ago
-
1 in 4 Japan primary school kids with hay fever's itchy eyes have trouble studying: survey22 minutes ago
-
China's public offering fund value hits 27.36 trln yuan22 minutes ago
-
4 dead in vehicle crash in Australia's NSW state22 minutes ago
-
China's inclusive loans to small businesses grow in January32 minutes ago