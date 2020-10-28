UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Wolf Says Coordinating With Philadelphia Mayor To Ensure Safety Amid Unrest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 11:10 PM

Governor Wolf Says Coordinating With Philadelphia Mayor to Ensure Safety Amid Unrest

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said in a statement on Wednesday that he and the mayor of Philadelphia are in close contact to ensure that violence in the city is minimized as much as possible in the ongoing riots.

"My administration has been in constant contact with the Mayor's office, and will be ready to assist with requests, when they are made, to keep the focus on our deep-seeded challenges, and avoid unnecessary harm to businesses that provide services to affected neighborhoods," Wolf said.

On Monday, mass riots broke out in Philadelphia after police officers fatally shot Walter Wallace Jr, a Black man who was approaching them holding a knife despite their order to stop and drop the weapon.

Several hundred members of the Pennsylvania National Guard have deployed to the city to help local police quell the civil unrest.

At least 30 law enforcement officers were injured during clashes in Philadelphia on Tuesday night, the majority of them hit by bricks and rocks, according to media reports.

Late Tuesday, the White House said in a statement that the reignited Black Lives Matter protests in Philadelphia are the result of the "Liberal Democrats' war against the police."

The White House added that the Trump administration stands with the police and is ready to deploy any Federal resources to restore order.

Related Topics

Injured Riots Police Governor White House Trump Man Wallace Philadelphia Democrats Media Weapon

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition destroys six Houthi drones targetin ..

11 minutes ago

26 countries together in honour of Frontline Heroe ..

11 minutes ago

Bukhari travels to Chitral in official capacity bu ..

34 seconds ago

Asad appeals public for strict implementation of S ..

36 seconds ago

Biden Casts Vote in US Presidential Election

37 seconds ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses Sahel Co ..

42 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.