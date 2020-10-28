Governor Wolf Says Coordinating With Philadelphia Mayor to Ensure Safety Amid Unrest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said in a statement on Wednesday that he and the mayor of Philadelphia are in close contact to ensure that violence in the city is minimized as much as possible in the ongoing riots.

"My administration has been in constant contact with the Mayor's office, and will be ready to assist with requests, when they are made, to keep the focus on our deep-seeded challenges, and avoid unnecessary harm to businesses that provide services to affected neighborhoods," Wolf said.

On Monday, mass riots broke out in Philadelphia after police officers fatally shot Walter Wallace Jr, a Black man who was approaching them holding a knife despite their order to stop and drop the weapon.

Several hundred members of the Pennsylvania National Guard have deployed to the city to help local police quell the civil unrest.

At least 30 law enforcement officers were injured during clashes in Philadelphia on Tuesday night, the majority of them hit by bricks and rocks, according to media reports.

Late Tuesday, the White House said in a statement that the reignited Black Lives Matter protests in Philadelphia are the result of the "Liberal Democrats' war against the police."

The White House added that the Trump administration stands with the police and is ready to deploy any Federal resources to restore order.