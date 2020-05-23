UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Calls Again For Return Of Parthenon Marbles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 04:49 PM

Greece calls again for return of Parthenon marbles

Greece on Saturday urged Britain to return the Parthenon Marbles -- often known as the Elgin Marbles -- as one of the world's greatest ancient sites the Acropolis re-opens after the coronavirus shutdown

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Greece on Saturday urged Britain to return the Parthenon Marbles -- often known as the Elgin Marbles -- as one of the world's greatest ancient sites the Acropolis re-opens after the coronavirus shutdown.

The ancient friezes, which include depictions of battles between mythical ancient Greeks and centaurs, were taken by British diplomat Lord Elgin in the early 19th century and are now on display at the British Museum in London.

Britain has always refused to return them, arguing that they were taken with the permission of local Ottoman rulers at the time.

"The reopening of the archaeological sites with the Acropolis among them, is an occasion for the international (groups) supporting the return of the Parthenon Marbles to reaffirm their constant demand as well as that of the Greek government for the definitive return of the marbles to their homeland," Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said in a statement.

Greece reopened the Acropolis in Athens and all open-air archaeological sites last week under tight conditions after a two-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Association for the Reunification of the Parthenon Sculptures -- formed in 2005 in Athens and which comprises various national groups -- last week sent a letter to the Greek Ministry of Culture proposing a renewed, coordinated campaign to put pressure on the British Museum.

Mendoni said Saturday that the Marbles were "loot" and Greece would never recognise the British Museum's claim to the friezes.

Greece has been campaigning for three decades for their return, arguing that the Ottoman empire was an occupying force and any permission granted during its time is not valid.

Athens has considered suing Britain over the issue but more recently has taken a more diplomatic route, asking the UN's cultural agency UNESCO to mediate -- an offer rejected by the British Museum.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, elected in July, has made an official request for the loan of the marbles to mark the 200th anniversary celebrations of Greek independence in 2021.

The British Museum has said it would examine any request from Greece to borrow exhibits.

Related Topics

Loan Century World United Nations London Athens Independence Elgin Greece July All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Police Checking Reports About Hostage Situation in ..

1 minute ago

Ruet-Hilal Committee to decide about Eid crescent: ..

1 minute ago

Dry weather forecast for KP

1 minute ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 271,2 ..

4 minutes ago

Ukraine, UK, US, Estonia Refused to Join UNSC Meet ..

4 minutes ago

National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.