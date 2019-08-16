Greece Detains Man Suspected of Setting Fires to Euboea Island Forests - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) The Greek authorities have detained a man suspected of igniting forest fires on Euboea, the country's second largest island, local media reported Thursday.

The wildfire on Euboea began on Tuesday and still continues to spread, with smoke reaching Athens 43 miles away southward. Three villages were evacuated. Fire also engulfed the pine forest included in the Natura 200 reserve, the largest coordinated network of protected areas in the world. According to the Open tv channel, the wildfire broke out as a result of arson, and the fire quickly spread due to a storm wind.

The suspect is currently being questioned over a large fire in the central Euboea, the Star news outlet reported. The man has previously been already charged with arson.

Meanwhile, Greek firefighters said on Thursday that two foreign nationals suspected of arson on Chios island and two Greeks suspected to setting fires to the southern and western parts of the Peloponnese had been detained.