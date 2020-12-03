Greek Government Says Migrant Inflow Down by Nearly 80% From January-November

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The inflow of migrants to Greece dropped by almost 80 percent year-on-year from January-November, the government spokesman said on Thursday, describing it as a success of the country's migration policy.

"In total, including arrivals via the border on the Evros [river], the inflows nationwide decreased by 79 percent from 70,684 to 14,904 people in January-November ... and by 88 percent from 65,264 to 8,151 people in March-November," Stelios Petsas told reporters.

The five Greek islands of the Aegean Sea have also seen a drop in migrant arrivals.

"In March-November, the migration inflow to the five islands of the Aegean Sea decreased by 92 percent compared to the same period last year, from 54,306 to 4,344. In October, it dropped by 99 percent year-on-year, from 9,568 to 112 people, and in November by 97 percent, from 9,112 to 267," the official said.

According to Petsas, the reduction in migration arrivals in Greece amid their increase in other countries demonstrates a success of Athens' systematic efforts and strategy.

"Our maritime boundaries are very effectively protected by the coast guard, and the land border is protected by the army and police, with absolute respect for international law and European values. Procedures for processing asylum applications are being accelerated. There has been systematic fight against undocumented migration," he stated.

The government, the spokesman went on, is planning to embark on the next phase of the national strategy for 2020-2021 to significantly reduce the number of migrants on the islands, as well as on the mainland.

The official added that the new data had been reflected in a fresh report by EU border agency Frontex, which also notes a tangible rise in migrant arrivals via the Central Mediterranean and the Western Balkans.