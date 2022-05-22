UrduPoint.com

Greek Prime Minister To Attend Davos Forum After Visit To US - Office

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2022) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has left for Boston, the United States, and will from there travel to Switzerland to take part in the Davos forum, the minister's office said Sunday.

Mitsotakis already visited the US on May 16-17, where he met with US President Joe Biden in Washington and addressed the Congress. On Sunday, the minister is visiting Boston.

"Tonight (local time 01:00), the Prime Minister will attend the Boston College Distinguished Alumni Dinner and deliver welcoming remarks. On Monday, Mitsotakis will address the graduates at the University's 146th Commencement," the statement read.

The prime minister will then travel to Davos, where he will participate in the World Economic Forum on May 24-25, according to the office.

The World Economic Forum will take place in Davos on May 22-26 in an in-person format for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak. This year's forum, titled "History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies," will focus on major global challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, conflict in Ukraine, global economic crisis and climate change. Around 2,500 prominent figures from politics, business, civil society, academia and media are expected to participate in the event.

