Greek, Turkish Peoples' Unity Of Utmost Importance In Difficult Time- Greek Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 07:26 PM

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis believes that the unity of the Turkish and Greek peoples is of utmost importance in a difficult moment despite existing disagreements

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis believes that the unity of the Turkish and Greek peoples is of utmost importance in a difficult moment despite existing disagreements.

On Saturday, Mitsotakis in a televised address extended condolences to families of victims of the powerful and devastating earthquake that hit Turkey's Izmir province on Friday.

"There are many casualties and huge losses in Turkey. I have already contacted [Turkish] President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan, stressing that, despite difficulties in our relations, at these moments the unity of our peoples is of paramount importance. Protecting human life goes beyond borders and disagreements.

I thank him for the positive response to my phone call," Mitsotakis said.

On Friday, the powerful earthquake hit western Turkey and the Greek islands in that part of the Aegean Sea. Turkish seismologists assessed the magnitude at 6.6, while their Greek counterparts said it reached 6.9. The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency reported 26 fatalities and 883 injuries. At least two people were killed and 19 got injuries in Greece as a result of the disaster. The quake triggered a tsunami that heavily flooded streets of the Seferihisar city. Dozens of buildings reportedly collapsed in Izmir as a result of the disaster.

