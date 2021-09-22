Guterres Got Letter From Taliban Requesting to Join 76th Session of General Assembly

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has received a letter from the foreign affairs minister of the Taliban group (terrorist group, banned in Russia) requesting to participate in the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq told Sputnik.

"On 15 September 2021, the Secretary-General received a communication from the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to the United Nations signed by Ambassador Ghulam Isaczai, the Permanent Representative of Afghanistan to the United Nations in New York, containing the list of delegation of Afghanistan for the 76th session of the General Assembly. The Permanent Representative is listed as the head of delegation," Haq said.