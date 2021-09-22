UrduPoint.com

Guterres Got Letter From Taliban Requesting To Join 76th Session Of General Assembly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Wed 22nd September 2021 | 01:50 AM

Guterres Got Letter From Taliban Requesting to Join 76th Session of General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has received a letter from the foreign affairs minister of the Taliban group (terrorist group, banned in Russia) requesting to participate in the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq told Sputnik.

"On 15 September 2021, the Secretary-General received a communication from the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to the United Nations signed by Ambassador Ghulam Isaczai, the Permanent Representative of Afghanistan to the United Nations in New York, containing the list of delegation of Afghanistan for the 76th session of the General Assembly. The Permanent Representative is listed as the head of delegation," Haq said. 

Related Topics

Assembly Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan United Nations Russia New York September From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new law regulating medi ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new law regulating mediation services in Dubai

2 hours ago
 UAE Government Media Office organises virtual sess ..

UAE Government Media Office organises virtual session on countryâ€™s investment ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan could work with the US through the Develo ..

Pakistan could work with the US through the Development Finance Corporation to g ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan's govt to complete 5 year with success: ..

Imran Khan's govt to complete 5 year with success: Sh Rasheed

1 hour ago
 Farrukh Habib stresses strict NAB laws to recover ..

Farrukh Habib stresses strict NAB laws to recover looted money

1 hour ago
 FBI Chief Says Terrorist Groups Probing US to Plan ..

FBI Chief Says Terrorist Groups Probing US to Plan Large-Scale Attacks After Afg ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.