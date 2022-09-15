UrduPoint.com

Guterres Offered To Meet With Lavrov On UNGA Sidelines - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Guterres Offered to Meet With Lavrov on UNGA Sidelines - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The Russian delegation has received an offer from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to hold a meeting with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as part of the UN General Assembly's high-level week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We have received a proposal from the UN Secretary General to hold a meeting with the Russian delegation," Zakharova said at a briefing.

