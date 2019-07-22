UrduPoint.com
Haftar's Army Warplane Lands In Tunisia - Reports

Mon 22nd July 2019 | 07:20 PM

A Libyan warplane that landed on Monday on a highway in southern Tunisia belongs to the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, media reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) A Libyan warplane that landed on Monday on a highway in southern Tunisia belongs to the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, media reported.

Previous reports said that the pilot had been detained for clarification of the circumstances of the incident.

According to Al Arabiya, the aircraft fully armed with missiles crossed the Tunisian airspace on Monday for an unknown reason and landed on the highway in the country's south. The pilot reportedly performed a mission in southern Libya.

Libya has been suffering from unrest since 2011, when its long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown and killed.

The country is still split between two rival governments, with an elected parliament, supported by Haftar's LNA, governing the country's east, and Fayez Sarraj's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) ruling in the west.

The situation escalated on April 4 when Haftar ordered his troops to advance on Tripoli to free it from what he called terrorists. As a result, the LNA gained control over several cities near Tripoli. On April 7, the GNA announced the Volcano of Rage counteroffensive to repel the advances of the LNA.

