UrduPoint.com

Harrassment Probe Into Swedish Infrastructure Minister Discontinued - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 07:21 PM

Harrassment Probe Into Swedish Infrastructure Minister Discontinued - Reports

The Swedish Prosecution Authority has dropped a preliminary investigation against Sweden's minister for infrastructure Tomas Eneroth, who was suspected of sexual harassment, the media reported on Wednesday

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The Swedish Prosecution Authority has dropped a preliminary investigation against Sweden's minister for infrastructure Tomas Eneroth, who was suspected of sexual harassment, the media reported on Wednesday,

The investigation was initiated on November 30 after a woman said that Eneroth touched her in an offensive way, stroking his hand over her lower back and buttocks.

The prosecutor's office has ruled that it was a case of a cursory touch, according to Radio Sweden. Eneroth said he did not intend to cause a woman any discomfort and that he had apologized to her.

Eneroth retained his post in the new cabinet presented by Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson late in November. Andersson said she trusted Eneroth and that he would continue to hold the office.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Magdalena Sweden November Women Post Media Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy in Beijing participates in discussion ..

UAE Embassy in Beijing participates in discussion on gender equality, women’s ..

7 minutes ago
 UAE Journalists Association, Saudi Journalists Ass ..

UAE Journalists Association, Saudi Journalists Association sign cooperation agre ..

22 minutes ago
 France Refuses to Delay Independence Vote in New C ..

France Refuses to Delay Independence Vote in New Caledonia

36 seconds ago
 UK Prime Minister Announces Diplomatic Boycott of ..

UK Prime Minister Announces Diplomatic Boycott of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

38 seconds ago
 EU Commission Proposes New Legal Tool to Counter E ..

EU Commission Proposes New Legal Tool to Counter Economic Coercion by Third Coun ..

40 seconds ago
 Zelenskyy Positively Assesses Putin-Biden Conversa ..

Zelenskyy Positively Assesses Putin-Biden Conversation

42 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.