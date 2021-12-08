Harrassment Probe Into Swedish Infrastructure Minister Discontinued - Reports

The Swedish Prosecution Authority has dropped a preliminary investigation against Sweden's minister for infrastructure Tomas Eneroth, who was suspected of sexual harassment, the media reported on Wednesday

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The Swedish Prosecution Authority has dropped a preliminary investigation against Sweden's minister for infrastructure Tomas Eneroth, who was suspected of sexual harassment, the media reported on Wednesday,

The investigation was initiated on November 30 after a woman said that Eneroth touched her in an offensive way, stroking his hand over her lower back and buttocks.

The prosecutor's office has ruled that it was a case of a cursory touch, according to Radio Sweden. Eneroth said he did not intend to cause a woman any discomfort and that he had apologized to her.

Eneroth retained his post in the new cabinet presented by Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson late in November. Andersson said she trusted Eneroth and that he would continue to hold the office.