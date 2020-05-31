UrduPoint.com
Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Militants Shell Settlements In Northwestern Syria - Russian Military

Sun 31st May 2020 | 02:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) has attacked settlements in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Saturday.

"We have registered two attacks on the settlement of Dahr al Kabir, two attacks on the settlement of Mellajah, one attack on the settlement of Maaret-Mouhos ... in the Idlib province from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Zhuravlev said.

In addition, the Russian air forces conducted aerial reconnaissance flights in the past 24 hours.

The military added that no attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded over the past day.

