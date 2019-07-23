Heads to Afghanistan, Qatar to Facilitate Peace Process That Ends Conflict - State Dept.

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad will travel to Afghanistan and Qatar July 22 to August 1 to facilitate the Afghan peace process, the Department of State said.

"Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad will travel to Afghanistan and Qatar from July 22 - August 1, as part of an overall effort to facilitate a peace process that ends the conflict in Afghanistan," the State Department said in a press release on Monday.