MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Nikolai Briko, the epidemiologist with the Russian Health Ministry, told Sputnik that he hoped that Russia was approaching the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Speaking about the peak of the pandemic, I want to believe that we are approaching some critical value, although for some time the number of patients may increase," Briko said.

He added that the number of new cases of COVID-19 would still increase over the next few days, and then would go into the decline.