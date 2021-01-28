Hefty prison terms confirmed for 2 Algeria ex-PMs: judicial source

A court in the Algerian capital on Thursday upheld hefty prison sentences against two former prime ministers who served under ex-president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, a judicial source said

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :A court in the Algerian capital on Thursday upheld hefty prison sentences against two former prime ministers who served under ex-president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, a judicial source said.

The judgement confirmed sentences of 15 years for Ahmed Ouyahia and 12 years for Abdelmalek Sellal that had originally been handed down in December 2019.

The two were convicted in a corruption trial centering on the country's auto sector and the covert financing of an aborted 2019 re-election bid by Bouteflika, who resigned in April that year amid mass protests.